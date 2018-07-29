Defining What Leadership Is — And Isn’t

Robert Britten has thought a lot about leadership, spoken about it, even written a book about it called “When Leadership Matters.”

But he boils it down to his definition of servant leadership: “I keep it simple. Just help somebody.”

Britten is the Custodial Services Manager at the Fort Steilacoom campus, where he supervises 13 employees. He started his career as a Custodian 1 more than 10 years ago.

He’s also an author, public speaker and volunteer, and, oh yes, is somehow squeezing in time to attain his Master’s degree in Education from American College. He does it all with a cheerful energy that is contagious.

“I’ve had a very eclectic career,” says Britten. “I was in the military, I’ve worked as a recruiter, as a Human Resources Director and done HR consulting. I do a lot of public speaking, develop and present workshops.”

Britten’s workshops often focus on leadership and professional development for persons of color.

“He is passionate and articulate about equity, diversity and inclusion,” says Greg Brazell, Director, of the Pierce College Center for Engagement and Learning (CEAL), who has served with Britten on several committees. “He listens. He’s a true servant leader.”

Through his workshops, writing and one-on-one coaching, Britten encourages people of color to speak their truth.

“We have a voice,” he says. “How do we articulate our positions? How do we advocate for inclusion without coming across as threatening?

“Sometimes, people of color are comfortable having these conversations with their peers, but not comfortable having them with the mainstream. I try to be the voice of authenticity, to encourage these conversations.”

Britten understands how difficult this can be. “I have grown and come out of myself,” he says. “In the past, I didn’t think I was worthy. I hid in the shadows. I’ve moved beyond the fear to show my true self. Part of my journey was overcoming the past. Now I have a mandate to share my journey with others.”

Self-awareness is a hallmark of true leaders, Britten believes. “Titles do not confer leadership,” says Britten. “Leadership is about emotional intelligence, knowing who you are and having the integrity to speak.”

Britten is dedicated to advancing equity, diversion and inclusion at Pierce College and in the education sphere generally. One of his greatest joys is serving on the planning committee and as emcee for the annual “Faculty and Staff of Color” statewide community and technical college conference. “It’s the largest such conference in the country,” he says with pride. “More than 500 people attend each year.”

He believes Pierce College “has a genuine willingness to shift, change and grow” in terms of equity and inclusion. “They have the intent to change, to include everyone,” he says. “We still have work to do to be better tomorrow than we are today.”

Besides serving on college committees and being a guest speaker to student groups (including the college’s student writers group), Britten focuses on actively mentoring his staff. He is working to intentionally shift the perception of “janitor” with his team by connecting their work to the larger mission of Pierce College.

“By providing a clean environment, we are helping students, faculty and staff succeed in their education mission,” he says. Britten also encourages his team’s professional and personal development, believing that the “back office people” don’t always get the credit they deserve.

“One of my greatest joys is to see an individual expand beyond what they thought they could do,” he says. “No matter what you are doing, you are a leader. We never really know who is watching us. There are lots of quieter people who don’t seek the spotlight who are quietly leading the army to victory.”

Reprinted with permission. See original story on the Pierce College website.