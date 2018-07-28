Night work scheduled on I-5 in Tacoma

Submitted by WSDOT.

TACOMA – Contractor crews replacing the original surface of Interstate 5 in Tacoma and extending I-5 HOV lanes to State Route 16 plan to close a number of highway lanes and ramps during overnight hours.

Drivers are encouraged to plan extra time to travel through the work zones. Signed detours will be in place.

Night lane closures

Weeknight single- and double-overnight lane closures are scheduled for both directions of I-5 between 48th Street and the Puyallup River.

Night ramp closures

Monday, July 30

SR 167 ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Portland Avenue ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Southbound I-5 exits to SR 7/I-705 will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Northbound I-5 exit #133 to Tacoma’s city center/I-705 will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. Tuesday.

Tuesday, July 31

SR 167 ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Portland Avenue ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Southbound I-5 exits to SR 7/I-705 will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Wednesday, Aug. 1

SR 167 ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Thursday.

Portland Avenue ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Thursday.

Southbound I-5 exits to SR 7/I-705 will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Thursday.

Local road closures

20th Street East between PraxAir and Pacific Highway in Fife will close each night at 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, July 30-Aug. 2, until 5 a.m. each following day.

Additional information is available at TacomaTraffic.com.