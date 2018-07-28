Lakewood City Council continues review of proposed Downtown Plan

The City Council will resume its review of the latest versions of a draft downtown subarea plan and other related documents at a special study session Monday.

The Planning Commission unanimously recommended adoption of the documents at the end of last month, identifying a preferred alternative for future downtown development.

Through public outreach and analysis it was determined Lakewood’s future downtown should meet the daily needs of its residents. That includes offering daily goods like groceries, personal care products, restaurants, coffee shops and bars and professional and healthcare services like financial services, dental offices and a trend toward retail-based medical providers.

Also proposed in the plan is the development of a 2- to 4-acre central park within the Lakewood Towne Center, and increased density in core areas to promote mixed-use development where commercial and residential blend.

Read more about the Downtown Plan on the project website and sign up for email updates.

Watch this video that explains what a revitalized “Downtown” Lakewood could look like under the proposed plan: