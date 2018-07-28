Caregiver film series focuses on relationship stress

Submitted by Pierce County.

It may start with driving your loved one to get groceries or go to the doctor. Later, you may find yourself taking time off work, preparing meals, or handling the bills. Regardless of where you are at on your caregiving journey, there are many responsibilities that can pile up over time. Eventually, these tasks take their toll and may cause tremendous stress that impacts relationships.

Pierce County Aging & Disability Resources is continuing our caregiving film series with the award-winning movie, “The Theory of Everything”, which examines the life of astrophysicist Steven Hawking. At the age of 21 Hawking was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis—also known as ALS, or Lou Gehrig’s disease, and continued his work with the support of his wife, Jane. She provided care as the disease progressed – both to their children and Steven. Over the years, his advancing care needs added stress that took a significant toll on their relationship.

“One of our top concerns is that caregivers take care of themselves as well as their loved one,” said Aaron Van Valkenburg, manager of Pierce County Aging and Disability Resources. “Without adequate self-care, providing appropriate care for another will be more than difficult. There is much to learn from this film.”

The screening will take place on Saturday, Aug. 4, at the Grand Cinema, located at 606 Fawcett Ave. in Tacoma. The film will begin at 10:45 a.m. with doors opening at 10:30 a.m. Tickets are free but must be obtained in advance online through Brown Paper Tickets. Complimentary popcorn will be provided by Family Resource Home Care.

Pierce County Aging and Disability Resources offers this film as part of our Family Caregiver Support Program. This program unpaid family caregivers with education, counseling, adaptive equipment, housework, errands, respite, and so much more. For more information or to reserve your tickets, call the Pierce County Aging and Disability Resource Center at 253-798-4600.