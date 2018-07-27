Steilacoom Town Administrator July 27 update to council

Upcoming Meetings:

Council Meeting – August 7, 2018, at 6:30 PM at Town Hall

Planning Commission – August 13, 2018, at 6:30 PM at Town Hall.

Preservation and Review Board – August 22, 2018, at 6:30 PM at Town Hall.

Civil Service Commission – August 2, 2018, at 2:00 PM at the Community Center.

Council Future Agenda “Look-Ahead” Issues:

Copies of the Agenda and staff reports are available at all Town facilities once published. The Agenda and Council meeting minutes are posted to the Town’s official website.

Position Openings:

Recreation Aides – Before/After School Program

(2 Part-time Positions)

$12.95/Hr. Background check required.

Applications may be obtained at www.townofsteilacoom.org or by calling 253-983-2590. Open Until Filled. EOE

Farmers’ Market:

The 2018 Farmers’ Market season continue every Wednesday through August from 3 PM to 7 PM in downtown.

Summer Concerts:

The 2018 Steilacoom Summer Concert series continues on August 1 with Michael Powers (smooth jazz). The concerts start at 6:30 PM. Concerts or conducted in Pioneer Park at 1700 Commercial Street, Steilacoom, Washington.

Parks and Recreation:

Please enjoy the Town’s park system but remember that animals must be on leash at all times; the owner is responsible for cleaning up after their pets; and no camping, alcoholic beverages, marijuana, or fireworks are allowed at any time in any Steilacoom park.

Salmon Bake:

Come and experience a relaxing small town atmosphere. Food and fun for all. There will be live entertainment. The park’s playground and beach are available for enjoying after the meal. Steilacoom High School student groups will be selling sodas and ice cream. The Steilacoom Tribe of Indians will have a tent. Oakbrook Starbucks will be giving out samples as well as good old coffee to enjoy with your meal.

Parking is available in town with a free shuttle to Sunnyside Beach. The town’s pay parking lot at the beach is usually busy so the shuttle is recommended.

The Steilacoom Historical Museum Association is a non-profit group of volunteer citizens from Steilacoom and the surrounding area. The mission of SHMA is to preserve the local culture to enable present and future generations to learn about and maintain the heritage of the Town of Steilacoom.

The Salmon Bake is a SHMA fundraising function and is not associated with the Town of Steilacoom or any other groups. For more information, go to www.steilacoomhistorical.org

Who: Everyone is invited to this family friendly event.

What: The Steilacoom Historical Museum Association (SHMA) will be holding its annual Salmon Bake

When: On Sunday, July 29th from noon until 4 PM

Where: At Sunnyside Beach. Sunnyside Beach is located at 2701 Chambers Creek Road, Steilacoom.

Cost: The salmon meal will be $15 and a hot dog meal, $6. Both include a beverage and desert. Tickets will be available at the park the day of the Salmon Bake.

Public Safety:

Suspicious Activity:

If you observe suspicious activity, please contact Public Safety – non-emergency number – (253) 798-4721 as soon as possible.

To anonymously report suspicious activity please email the Department at crimetips@ci.steilacoom.wa.us

Animals on School District Property:

Due to health and safety considerations, animals whether on or off leash, being led or ridden, alone or accompanied, are not allowed on School District property. This is particularly important on the play and athletic fields.

Public Works:

Streets and Storm:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew worked with the contractor on 1st Street; maintained rights-of-way; continued marking street symbols; sprayed for noxious weeds; vactored catch basins along Rainier Street and Steilacoom Boulevard; provided flagging support for Hunter Tree Services in conjunction with the removal of several hazardous trees; coordinated with the contractor for the Chambers Street outfall project scheduled to commence next week; and performed other routine maintenance projects.

1st Street Project:

The contractor continued work on water services, electrical services, and setting electrical vaults between Jackson Street and Champion Street.

Steilacoom Boulevard;

Staff along with representatives from Gray and Osborne and the City of Lakewood performed a 90% plan walk-through along Steilacoom Boulevard between Farwest Drive and Puyallup Street. Adjustments to the plans were noted and will result in updated plans.

Electrical:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew continued working with the contractor on 1st Street; continued working in conjunction with other utilities on the emergency shut-down procedures at the substation; installed a permanent power service in the 1200 block of Adams Street; performed inspections at the Tasanee development; performed utility disconnections and reconnections for nonpayment; began working on the Sunnyside Pump Station #3 pump; assisted the Water/Sewer Department with repairing the sewer line serving Town Hall; and performed other system’s maintenance.

Water/Sewer:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew performed inspections on 1st Street; repaired the sewer service to Town Hall; repaired a pump at the Marietta Street lift station caused by improper items flushed into the sewer; contacted residents participating in the routine lead and copper sampling as required by the Department of Health; and performed other system maintenance.

Parks, Buildings and Grounds:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew set up for and recovered from the Farmers’ Market and Summer Concert; prepared for the upcoming Salmon Bake; maintenance various parks which are being heavily impacted with the nice weather; repaired the drinking fountain at Pioneer Park; and performed other routine buildings and grounds maintenance.

Other:

Townwide Garage Sale:

Saturday, August 11, 2018 9 AM – 4 PM

The annual Steilacoom Town-wide garage sale, sponsored by the Steilacoom Chamber of Commerce, is scheduled for Saturday, August 11th, rain or shine. Rent a space on the Town multi-purpose courts or sip sun tea in your yard and let the people come to you! Street maps will be available showing the addresses of those participating at their residences. This is a fundraising event to support scholarships for local students. The Chamber greatly appreciates your participation and donations.

Application fees are as follows: 15’ X 15’ space on the tennis court: $25.00; registration and inclusion of your address on the street map: $10.00. Registration forms are available on the Chamber of Commerce website at steilacoomchamber.com

Completed forms, along with your check made payable to Steilacoom Chamber of Commerce, should be returned by mail to Steilacoom Chamber, PO BOX 88584, Steilacoom, WA 98388. Forms must be received not later than August 8th

If you have questions, please contact Donna Herting at 253-241- 6266 or hertingx7@gmail.com.

2018-2019 Before and After School Care:

2018-2019 Before and After School Care now enrolling. Located at Cherrydale Primary. Open Every Weekday. For details call 253-581-1076.