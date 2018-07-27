Pierce County awarded $3.2 million grant for crisis stabilization center

Submitted by Pierce County.

Pending approval by the Pierce County Council, a stabilization center for those in the throes of a behavioral crisis is one step closer to opening its doors to County residents. The center was identified as a major priority by first responders and the provider community.

The Washington State Department of Commerce has awarded more than $3 million toward the capital needs of the planned facility. The state grant will be combined with funds committed from Pierce County to create a 16-bed treatment and care facility to serve the central and southern areas of the County.

“Increasing access to quality behavioral treatment and care has been a top priority for us,” said Pierce County Executive Bruce Dammeier. “With this grant we now can see a 16-bed facility on the horizon, which is a large step forward in providing care that is badly needed in our community.”

Recovery Innovations, which currently operates a crisis stabilization center in Fife, Wash., was selected via an earlier Request for Proposal (RFP) process to operate the future center.

The County Council will consider the grant award and other project details on July 30, 2018. If approved, the center could open and begin treating patients in the fall of 2019.