Communities in Schools of Lakewood is Hiring

Submitted by Liz Heath, Interim Executive Director.

Communities in Schools surrounds students with a community of support, empowering them to stay in school and achieve in life. We are seeking applicants for the position of Site Coordinator in an Elementary School. To receive an application packet, email kidsandfamilies@cislakewood.org. The deadline for applications is August 1. Please no phone calls.

We also have three AmeriCorps position openings for Assistant Site Coordinators. The only way to apply is through the AmeriCorps website. There you will find the job description, salary and all the application details. Ideally you would apply right away so you could be considered for an August 15 start date. However, applications will be taken into the fall.

We look forward to receiving your applications.