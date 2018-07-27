City to discuss design aspects of Steilacoom Blvd project at Aug. 7 meeting

At an August 7, 2018 (4:30 pm) meeting at Lakewood’s City Hall, City of Lakewood Public Works Engineering staff will present design aspects of the future Steilacoom Blvd. Project between Farwest Drive and Phillips Road.

Specific design elements to be presented include a shared-use bicycle/pedestrian path on Western State Hospital Property and sidewalk construction along the Steilacoom Blvd. frontage of Custer Elementary School. Public Works Engineering staff will provide information and hear public testimony on these design elements. Learn more at the City’s website.