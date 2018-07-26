West Pierce Fire & Rescue is hosting the 2nd annual Youth Academy the weekend of July 28-29, 2018 and are currently accepting applications. This two-day academy will teach teens interested in a career in the fire service about what it means to be a firefighter. The weekend will be filled with lots of hands-on learning (taught by WPFR personnel) and will allow students to understand how firefighters are trained to be prepared for any 9-1-1 call. There is no cost to attend.

To view the eligibility requirements, please visit the WPFR website . Applications are also available online and must be filled out by May 25, 2018.

The post Youth Firefighting Academy Now Accepting Applications appeared first on the West Pierce Fire & Rescue website.