Sir Hamburger is Pet of the Week

Submitted by The Humane Society.

Distinguished Featured Pet Sir Hamburger has an appetite for life that lives up to his name. The 12-year-old tuxedo with a larger-than-life personality is ready to give all his love to you. Favored pastimes include brushing, laying in the middle of the floor, getting attention and petting, and TREATS.

Sir Hamburger has had positive experiences with kids and other cats. His history with dogs is unknown and a slow introduction to any resident animals is best. All cats over the age of one have waived adoption fees in July — come meet your purrfect match before the end of the month #A528711. Contact The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County, (253) 383-2733 for more information.