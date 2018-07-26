Final paving of East 28th Street causes weekend road closures

Submitted by WSDOT.

TACOMA – Contractor crews working on the I-5 Portland Avenue to Port of Tacoma Road – Northbound HOV project will reach a key milestone this weekend as they complete work to rebuild the East Bay Street/East 28th Street intersection. The work will require crews to close a number ramps and intersections.

Drivers are encouraged to plan ahead and schedule extra time to navigate detour routes.

Closure schedule

11 p.m. Friday, July 27, to 6 a.m. Saturday, July 28 East 28th/Bay Street ramp to northbound I-5

11 p.m. Friday, July 27, to 5 a.m. Sunday, July 29 East 28th Street/Bay Street ramp to northbound State Route 167 (River Road)

11 p.m. Friday, July 27, to 1 p.m. Sunday, July 29 Entrance to Emerald Queen Casino from SR 167 (River Road)/East 28th Street



11 p.m. Saturday, July 28, to 7 p.m. Sunday, July 29 Northbound I-5 exit to northbound SR 167 (River Road)

11 p.m. Saturday, July 28, to 5 a.m. Sunday, July 29 Northbound SR 167 (River Road) will detour via East Portland Avenue,



East 32nd Street and East Grandview Avenue.

