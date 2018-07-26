Families Open Homes and Hearts to International Students

Submitted by Jean Jackman, Pierce College

Imagine being young, thousands of miles from home, new to American culture and new to Pierce College.

It can be overwhelming for the 360 international students on campus each year. One of the big challenges is finding the right living situation.

For those seeking a home-based setting, Pierce College’s Home Stay Program matches international students with host families interested in cultural exchange.

“Our job is to welcome and support our international students,” says Ashley Chambers, International Home Stay Coordinator. “We help them in every way we can.”

Not all international students live with families. Some live in the Pierce College Residence Hall, others live with families for a few months before making other arrangements, such as renting apartments.

But for 150 students each year, staying with host families is their preferred option. “Home stay is for students who want more of a sense of family and community ties,” says Chambers.

Lakewood residents Susan Afalava and her husband, Roger, have welcomed students into their homes for 12 years, the last five years through Pierce College.

“They become part of our family,” says Afalava. “We’ve had students from Japan, China, Brazil and Taiwan. We are a multicultural family. We’ve always shared an interest in learning about other cultures, foods and languages. We also wanted to give our daughter the opportunity to experience someone from another culture.”

What makes for a successful family-student relationship?

“The most important factor is a spirit of generosity and hospitality,” says Chambers. “We want our families to fully welcome our guests, to act as cultural navigators. Host families can show our true nature—what life in America is really like.”

Chambers stresses that although host families receive a stipend, this is not a landlord-renter situation. Families are asked to commit for six months to a year. “We have many types of families –young couples, families with children, single people, widows and widowers, empty nesters. Our families are culturally diverse as well.”

Chambers provides ongoing support for host families through trainings, workshops and one-on-one interactions. She also mediates any concerns raised by students or families.

Afalava points to this commitment as a strength of the program. “Pierce College stands out because of their support and communication with families,” she says. “We get lots of emails, newsletters and tips for helping students, like how to explain the bus system.”

For anyone considering hosting a student, Afalava offers this advice: “It’s an opportunity of a lifetime to learn about a human being raised completely differently than you. They have so much to teach us. It’s a broad world out there.”

She cherishes the relationships she has built with the students and, in some cases, their parents. “One student stayed with us for five years as she continued her graduate program at Pacific Lutheran University. Her Mom came and stayed with us when she got her degree. She cried and thanked us for taking care of her daughter. We thanked her for sharing her amazing daughter with us.”

Chambers loves these stories of longstanding connections. “My favorite thing is when families and students match well and create an environment together that lasts,” she says.

Afalava adds, “These are someone’s children. They are far from home and their families. We provide warmth and love. And we get so much in return.”

For information on how to apply to be a host family (employees are eligible), contact or email homestay@pierce.ctc.edu or call Ashley Chambers at 253-964-6593.

Reprinted with permission. See original story on the Pierce College website.