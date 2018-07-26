Breaking Hunger Targets Food Insecurity

Submitted by Emergency Food Network.

Trap shooting, archery, food, and fun. Emergency Food Network’s Breaking Hunger Trap Shooting and Archery Tournament is one of the few fundraising events of its kind in the Pacific Northwest.

On August 10, 2018, teams of shooters will take aim and fight hunger at this annual event held at the Gig Harbor Sportsman’s Club. Shooters will be given the opportunity to break 50 clay pigeons as well as participate in an archery contest. Registration includes event tournament participation, a delicious BBQ, two drink tickets, shells, safety glasses, and ear plugs. Participants are encouraged to find friends and family to pledge money to support their efforts.

Individuals of all skill levels are encouraged to participate. Participants will range from some of the top shooters in the state to complete beginners. Awards will be given for skill, but most importantly for raising funds to help provide food for families and individuals in need throughout Pierce County.

This year’s Breaking Hunger event is made possible by the support of generous sponsors committed to helping Emergency Food Network provide food to the community. Sponsors of Breaking Hunger include Zack Rosenbloom & Associates, Toyota Lift Northwest, Brown & Brown Insurance, Heritage Bank, LaborWorks, and UFCW Local 367.

All funds raised at the event go toward fulfilling Emergency Food Network’s mission “to provide Pierce County with a consistent, diverse, and nutritious food supply so that no person goes hungry.” EFN is the primary distributor of emergency food in the county, distributing $12 worth of food for every $1 donated.

There are still available spots to participate at Breaking Hunger! Registration is open to both individuals and teams. For more information, to register for the event, or to make a donation, visit the Breaking Hunger website (www.efoodnet.org/breakinghunger2018).