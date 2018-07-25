Wilhelm adds irresistible new feature to Podcast

Submitted by Dorothy Wilhelm.

A new feature is being added to Dorothy Wilhelm’s podcast which will be recorded on Friday, July 27 at the Lakewood Senior Activity Center. The program, It’s Never Too Late/Swimming Upstream, is possibly the only show on the air with two names. This will be explained at some later time. Not now.

The new feature is called “Let Me Tell You What I Think,” styled after her long running column in The News Tribune and The Olympian. Each month, Wilhelm will address an important or trivial subject, depending on her mood, with stories, recollections, and tips for getting through. The first podcast, to be recorded on Friday, July 27 will be “Now That Summer’s Over.” Audience members will be able to ask questions and give ideas. No prizes are offered.

Four shows of Its Never Too Late/Swimming Upstream are recorded on the fourth Friday of each month. The other shows being recorded on July 27 are a telephone interview starting at 9:00 a.m. with Mr. Lincoln, meet Mr. Chief Justice with actor Michael Krebs and retired Washington State Chief Justice Richard Guy.

9:45 a.m. will be (telephone) “So You Want To Be a Mermaid” with Mermaid-in-Chief Jamie von Stratton of the Seattle Mermaids.

9:45 a.m. will be (telephone) "So You Want To Be a Mermaid" with Mermaid-in-Chief Jamie von Stratton of the Seattle Mermaids.

Rich Hart shares 10 Things You Must Do Before Leaving On Vacation.” 11:00 a.m. Wilhelm will record “Now That Summer’s Over.”

The shows are eternally available from Amanatee Radio Ear Network online at iTunes or wherever you get your podcasts, or www.itsnevertoolate.com A new show goes on the air each Sunday.

Contact: Dorothy Wilhelm at 253-582-4565.