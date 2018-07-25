Paws in the Park featuring the Dog-A-Thon 2018

Fetch your friends and family as the Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County takes over Fort Steilacoom Park for a full-on pet party Saturday, July 28 (9 am-2 pm).

Come for a Tail Waggin’ Good Time with 30 Activities, Demos, Vendors, & More.

Pose with your pet at the Mud Bay Photo Booth

Microchip your best friend at the Davies Pearson Microchip Booth

Wet paws at the Good Neighbor Vet and Rush, Hannula, Harkins & Kyler, L.L.P Dog Cooling Stations

Have Fido run the gauntlet with Rainier Agility Team’s professional dog agility course

Shop dozens of premier vendors

Add to your pack with a Humane Society adoptable animal

Fun for the whole family! Kiddie crafts and face painting!

Concert for the Animals

Singer/songwriter Kristen Marlo takes the stage at 9:30 am

Seven-year-old Dahlia, 10-year-old Lucien, and their dad Justin make up local sensation Pig Snout!! Rock out with them starting at noon

28th Annual Mutt Show – Does your pooch have what it takes to be on top? Perhaps they are:

The Best Retriever ( 10:00 am )

) The Best Kisser ( 11:00 am )

) The Best Dressed ( Noon )

) Have The Best Trick or The Best Butt Wiggle ( 1:00 pm )

Compete against Pierce County’s best for prizes and bragging rights!

Lifelong Learning

Can’t teach an old dog new tricks? Wrong! Get up to snuff in an intimate training session with Dog Gone Good Training’s Anne Smith ( 9:30 , 10:30 am , and 11:30 am )

, , and ) Practice Downward-Facing Dog with your furry friend during DOGA (dog yoga) with Lori Ferry! ( 10:00 am and 11:00 am )

On Your Bark, Get Set, Help Pets in Need!

Save lives and have a blast doing so! Raise pledges at support. thehumanesociety.org/ pawsinthepark

thehumanesociety.org/ pawsinthepark The event helps the Humane Society care for almost 12,000 animals each year. Donations raised provide vital support for innovative programing, fostering under-aged litters of puppies, kittens, and bunnies, treatment and rehabilitation for victims of cruelty, veterinary care for injured animals, and many other services in the community

Multiply the fun and multiply your impact by forming a team! Your group of two or more people will receive thank you gifts and a commemorative photo at the Mud Bay Photo Booth. Contact External Affairs Officer Laverne atlavernep@thehumanesociety.org or visit support. thehumanesociety.org/ pawsinthepark to sign up today!