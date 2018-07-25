Obituary Notices – July 25

New Tacoma Cemeteries and Funeral Home : Jung Won.

Edwards Memorial Funerals Homes, Chapels and Crematories : John Paul Lydon; Gladys Arlene Campbell; Sandra Jean Lanphere; Alan Verdell Pfeiffer; Coreen Jene McClain; Delma Jeanne Lord; Dennis Jon Waters; Theresa Anne Pearson; Donna Jean Lister; Howard Leland Foster.

Mountain View Funeral Home : Rocco Celletti; Michael Craig Ruger; LeRoy Phillip (AKA Bookie) Scott.

Reverend Don Keller (See Below)

Born April 27, 1932 in Lynden, WA the Reverend Don E. Keller died March 15, 2018 after a bad fall. His family and friends invite you to a Memorial Service on July 28, at 1:00 pm at Lakewood Presbyterian Church —8701 104th Street SW, Lakewood, WA 98388.

He was a 1950 graduate of Olympia High School, earned a BA in Greek From Monmouth College in Illinois and received his Masters in Divinity form Pittsburgh (PA) Theological Seminary.

Don was an ordained minister of the Presbyterian Church (USA) for over 60 years, having served five churches in the Pacific Northwest. He and brother Wayne served 120 years of ministry. Don was teaching a class at Lakewood Church at the time of his death. He would also like to be remembered for 60 years of pitching fastpitch softball—still looking for a team at age 85! Don was proud of his family, especially grandson Weston who will play the violin at Don’s funeral. Don was a volunteer chaplain for the Gray’s Harbor Fire District #8 for 3 years.

Don loved the time he spent preaching, teaching, and volunteering, and sharing his gifts of humor and laughter as he related to others in church or community service. He had a genuine curiosity about the lives of others and never stopped learning something new from anyone he met.

Don was predeceased by parents Harold and Grace Keller (Olympia), bother Wayne Keller, sistersGloria and Linda Keller, and an infant daughter Julie Elizabeth Keller. He is survived by brother Bernie and Catherine Keller (Olympia), former wife Nancy Keller and daughter Joni Lynn Keller (both of Oak Harbor, WA), son Eric Jon Keller and Grandson Weston Keller (Santa Fe, NM) and wife Carol Reeve-Keller (Steilacoom, WA).