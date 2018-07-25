Available Contract Positions for Tacoma Buffalo Soldiers Museum

Submitted by Phil Raschke.

The Tacoma Buffalo Soldiers Museum located at 1940 S. Wilkeson in Tacoma has announced the opening of two contract positions. The first position involves early learning program development and the second involves a summer learning activity program. Details are below:

Position 1, Early Learning Program Developer

Applicant is required to have a Teaching Certificate and experience in Early Learning Curriculum.

Position will report to the Executive Director of the Buffalo Soldiers Museum. Duties will involve the development of a model Buffalo Soldier related program and activities for children which can be used internally or exported to youth oriented groups such as the Boys and Girls Clubs. Completed model will include a two-hour learning program for children that includes lecture, video, art and puzzles. Some computer and graphic skills required.

Position 2, Summer Learning Activity Coordinator

Applicant is required to have a Teaching Certificate and experience in working with curriculum development for youth.

Position will report to the Executive Director of the Buffalo Soldiers Museum and work closely with the “Schools Out Washington” (SOW) and local public schools in building a summer learning model.

Duties include development of a high quality summer learning program with a focus on the historic Buffalo Soldiers who were the nation’s first National Park Rangers.

Responsibilities include coordinating with Schools Out Washington, Public Schools, Boys and Girls Club and National Park Service. Specific learning activities will include: American history, government and democracy, critical thinking interactions, inter-personal skill development and lecture/field trips. Activities will be based on developed history curriculum plus summer learning policies and procedures,

Both openings are full time contract positions. For more details contact the Buffalo Soldiers Museum at 253-272-4257.