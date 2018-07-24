Sue’s Tech Kitchen: A STEM-fueled, deliciously hands-on exhibitor for all ages

Submitted by Broadway Center.

TACOMA, WASH. – Tacoma-Pierce County Chamber and Broadway Center for the Performing Arts present the national tour of Sue’s Tech Kitchen, a STEM-fueled adventure for kids of all ages, at the historic Tacoma Armory Aug. 23-26. Tickets are on sale now.

Sue’s Tech Kitchen is a tech-fueled wonderland for the mouth and the mind. Envisioned by bestselling author and serial entrepreneur Randi Zuckerberg, designed by a NASA scientist, and featuring technologies from all corners of the modern imagination, Sue’s Tech Kitchen offers a STEM-inspired adventure for the whole family that empowers kids to engage with tomorrow’s technologies and revolutionizes family dining in the process.

The Sue’s Tech Kitchen National Tour is bringing guests around the country a sneak peek of the treats and technologies under development in Sue’s kitchen. Visitors of all ages can enjoy 3-D printed s’mores, robots controlled by candy, edible chemistry experiments, treat-delivering drones, and much more.

“We are excited to introduce innovative technology and STEM opportunities to the South Sound,” stated Tom Pierson, Chamber President and CEO. “Bringing Sue’s Tech Kitchen here was truly a collaborative effort between the public and private sectors, and illustrates how we are all working collectively to make Pierce County a great place to work, live, and do business.”

“We are thrilled to host the national tour of Sue’s Tech Kitchen at the Tacoma Amory. We look forward to welcoming families from near and far to explore STEM technologies through fun, hands-on activities,” stated David Fischer, Broadway Center Executive Director. “Broadway Center is grateful for the partnership of Pierce County in bringing this one-of-a-kind exhibit to Tacoma,” he continued.

Sue’s Tech Kitchen opens at the Tacoma Armory on Thursday, Aug. 23 with a VIP Launch Party from 6:00-7:30 p.m., followed by timed sessions every hour on the hour from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Aug. 24-26.

Due to generous corporate and community support from the Tacoma-Pierce County Chamber and Broadway Center for the Performing Arts, the standard ticket price of $24.95 has been reduced to $15. Youth tickets are $7.

VIP Launch Party tickets for Thursday, Aug. 23 are $50. Tickets for the launch party as well as the exhibit are on sale now and may be purchased online at BroadwayCenter.org, in person at 901 Broadway, at the door at the Tacoma Armory at 711 S. 11th Street, or by phone at 253.591.5894. Group packages are available; contact Jared Wigert via email to make arrangements.