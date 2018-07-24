Local Faith Leaders Release Report Calling on City of Tacoma

Submitted by Associated Ministries.

Tacoma faith leaders have prepared and delivered to City Hall a report to the Tacoma City Council supporting specific council action in response to Tacoma’s housing affordability and homelessness crisis. The report – Housing Hope – highlights four specific priorities for adoption as part of Tacoma’s Affordable Housing Action Strategy.

First, the prioritization of housing at 0-30% of the Area Median Income; second, the development of ordinances that support the preservation of existing affordable housing and the protection of tenants; thirdly, passage of mandatory inclusionary zoning in all multifamily zones in Tacoma; and finally, the development of a local Housing Trust Fund with seed funding from the City of Tacoma.

“The wellbeing of the most vulnerable is the central moral test of our city,” said Martha Ward, member of the Associated Ministries board of directors, the organization convening the report; “it is critical that Tacoma take bold action to ensure dignity in housing for all of our neighbors.”

The report is the product of a research process organized by local faith community leaders this summer, aimed at developing greater understanding in the faith community of the structural challenges of housing affordability and homelessness, and to lift up specific policies the City can enact in response.

Associated Ministries is a 49-year-old organization in partnership with over 200 faith communities across Pierce County. For decades, people of faith and goodwill in their network have worked together to join in the struggle against poverty and vulnerabilities.

“It’s beyond denial that we have a housing affordability crisis and alarming growth in homelessness throughout the Puget Sound region,” says Michael Yoder, Executive Director of Associated Ministries, “but faith community leaders see this crisis playing out daily in the lives of members, neighbors and those who visit churches for meals, shelter, and other services offered by local faith communities. Many faith leaders we work with feel compelled to act boldly to ensure that Tacoma has a home for all.”

“Our churches often do great work meeting short term needs, but in the midst of this crisis, our faith calls us to do more than feed the poor, but to ‘do justice’. Loving our neighbors means asking why our neighbors are suffering, why they are homeless, displaced, evicted, discriminated against. We see that so many of the problems are structural, so we believe that the response needs to be structural too,” said Dr. Eric Jackson, pastor of Bethlehem Baptist Church on Tacoma’s Eastside.