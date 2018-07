Submitted by Core

Due to predicted high temperatures, the Curran Orchard concert scheduled for Thursday, July 26, has been moved to the air conditioned Curtis High School cafeteria, located at 8425 40th St West in University Place. JBLM’s “Courage” Band will perform at the free event from 6:30pm to 8pm. Hometown Hotdogs will also be on hand selling hotdogs and beverages.