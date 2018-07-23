Steilacoom Salmon Bake, July 29

Come and experience a relaxing small town atmosphere. Food and fun for all. There will be live entertainment. The park’s playground and beach are available for enjoying after the meal. Steilacoom High School student groups will be selling sodas and ice cream. The Steilacoom Tribe of Indians will have a tent. Oakbrook Starbucks will be giving out samples as well as good old coffee to enjoy with your meal.

Parking is available in town with a free shuttle to Sunnyside Beach. The town’s pay parking lot at the beach is usually busy so the shuttle is recommended.

The Steilacoom Historical Museum Association is a non-profit group of volunteer citizens from Steilacoom and the surrounding area. The mission of SHMA is to preserve the local culture to enable present and future generations to learn about and maintain the heritage of the Town of Steilacoom.

The Salmon Bake is a SHMA fundraising function and is not associated with the Town of Steilacoom or any other groups. For more information, go to http://www.steilacoomhistorical.org

Who: Everyone is invited to this family friendly event.

What: The Steilacoom Historical Museum Association (SHMA) will be holding its annual Salmon Bake

When: On Sunday, July 29th from noon until 4 PM

Where: At Sunnyside Beach. Sunnyside Beach is located at 2701 Chambers Creek Road, Steilacoom.

Cost: The salmon meal will be $15 and a hot dog meal, $6. Both include a beverage and desert. Tickets will be available at the park the day of the Salmon Bake.