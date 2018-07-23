Lakewood Playhouse Ushers in New Era through Efforts of New Tech Director & Rep. Dick Muri

Submitted by John Munn, Lakewood Playhouse.

The Lakewood Playhouse Board of Directors, and its Staff, are proud to celebrate the first year of Aaron Mohs-Hales leadership as Technical Director of the Lakewood Playhouse and his ushering in of a new era in tech enhancements to its Theatre, Volunteers and Patrons.

“I could not be prouder of Aaron first year on Staff at the Playhouse,” said Managing Artistic Director, John Munn, “Through his vision, expertise, insight and careful fiscal management, the Lakewood Playhouse, Aaron was successful in setting the groundwork, and inspiring the Staff and Board of the theatre, to reach for new heights with upgrades to enhance our productions as never before.”

In the past year, under his leadership, the Lakewood Playhouse has achieved the following tech milestones:

Increased the number of Education Intern Opportunities for High School and College Students

Sought out, and installed, a new Sound Board, with enhanced mixing capabilities, to the Tech Booth

Led Fundraising Efforts, and surpassed goals, for Microphones for Musical Actors to wear onstage

Designed, and installed, a new light grid that enhanced safety and raised the height by over seven inches

Worked with the Administration to centralize, and streamline, the Production Process

His greatest achievement, so far, was made possible through the efforts of Representative Dick Muri and the State of Washington’s Capital Budget Program. Rep. Muri discovered the theatre’s decade-long dream of upgrading the Lakewood Playhouse’s lighting system to the standard of larger, professional theatres in Seattle are. This would include finishing the final phase of the project which Aaron Mohs-Hale had already begun through earlier fundraising efforts: Replacing all of the Lakewood Playhouse Lighting with L.E.D. Fixtures.

Working alongside Associate Artistic Director, James Venturni, Aaron helped develop a grant to achieve our dream. Through Rep. Dick Muri’s unwavering support, the Capital Budget was passed that included a Grant for $58,200.00. The largest single Grant in Playhouse history!

“There are not enough words to express our gratitude to both Rep. Muri and his Team as well as Aaron’s vision and James’ grant skills,” Munn continued, “With our new, enhanced, L.E.D. system, our power bill is expected to drop almost 90% and our air conditioning is working so beautifully now since it doesn’t have to compete with the heat of the lights that were previously installed. The viewing experience of our Patrons is forever changed by their hard work!”

We are proud of Aaron Mohs-Hale’s first year as our Technical Director. We can’t wait to see how much higher we can climb through this tireless dedication to the Lakewood Playhouse Team.

ABOUT AARON MOHS-HALE:

Aaron Mohs-Hale began his professional theatre career at Village Theatre. He was enrolled in the Village Theatre KIDSTAGE teen apprenticeship program. Aaron learned scenic construction, stage crew duties, and how to operate theatrical motors. He was then asked to participate in Summer Independent, where he performed the role of Technical Director and Master Carpenter. He participated in the Summer Independent program, under various roles, for six summers. During this time, he was also accepted into the first run of The 5th Avenue theatre’s rising star project. He worked alongside union stagehands to produce an all kids production of Oklahoma! Using the exact same set, costumes, and stage as the 5th Avenue production did. It was here that he knew theatre was the life for him.

From there, Aaron has found multiple theatres to work for. He currently designs lights for Tahoma High School in Maple Valley, a high school which produces professional quality shows. He has also done tech work at Rogers High School as a mentor, Olympia Little Theatre as a lighting designer, and in the Issaquah School District as a lighting and sound designer. Aaron also teaches film making in an after school program within the Issaquah School District for their middle schools.

Aaron is excited to be bringing his past experiences to Lakewood Playhouse, and looks forward to the years to come to grow himself. He understands that theatre is an ever evolving industry, and there is something to learn every day.

ABOUT OUR THEATRE: The Lakewood Playhouse was founded in 1938 and has established itself with theatre that is both intimate and epic. The theatre is located within the Lakewood Towne Center, 5729 Lakewood Towne Center Blvd., Lakewood, Washington 98499. For further information about “Lakewood Playhouse’s Technical Director and Washington State’s Capital Budget Program” please contact the Box Office at the Lakewood Playhouse (253) 588-0042 or make any e-mail queries to John Munn, Managing Artistic Director via email.