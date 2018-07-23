Joint Base Lewis-McChord late-night artillery training

Submitted by Joint Base Lewis-McChord.

Joint Base Lewis-McChord will conduct late-night artillery training Tuesday, July 24 at 6:30 a.m. through Thursday, July 26 at midnight using 155mm howitzer artillery.

One JBLM unit is scheduled to conduct training with M777, 155mm howitzer field artillery. Training will occur during the day, evening and late night hours. Increased levels of activity will be noticed beginning Tuesday at 6:30 a.m. and continue through midnight Thursday.

Queries or comments about noise may be directed to the JBLM Public Affairs Office’s External Communication Division hotline at (253) 967-0852, daily.