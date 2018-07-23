Exhibitors wanted for Pierce County Library’s MakerFest 2018

Submitted by Pierce County Library System.

TACOMA – Calling all DIYers, makers and STEM enthusiasts with skills and knowledge to share. Pierce County Library System is looking for children and adults to share their interests and talents with more than 1,500 people of all ages through hands-on and interactive activities at Pierce County Library’s free MakerFest.

To Apply

Anyone at any age may apply to be a MakerFest exhibitor. Complete the application at makerfest.pcls.us by Sept. 15 to share passions, talents and skills with the community. The application and exhibitor space is free. Priority deadline is Aug. 15.

About MakerFest

Who: Anyone at any age and any skill level who is excited to share their maker or DIY knowledge and skills.

Project examples: 3-D printing, coding, comics, cooking, cosplay, custom bicycles, DIY electronics, fabric arts, gardening, green living, hardware hacks, jewelry making, Legos, robotics, woodworking and more.

What: MakerFest is a free, all-ages event where people explore building, creating, crafting and coding through displays, demonstrations and hands-on activities.

Where: Washington State Fair Event Center, 110 9th Ave. SW Puyallup, Washington, AgriPlex building, green gate. Parking is free.

When: The event dateis Saturday, Nov. 3, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

A generous donation from Pierce County Library Foundation helps fund MakerFest. Program partners include Puyallup Public Library and Timberland Regional Library.

More information at makerfest.pcls.us.