Beat The Heat While Saving Energy

Submitted by Puget Sound Energy.

Did you know that on average, over a third of the energy we use in our homes is wasted? If you want to make your home more efficient, the first step is auditing your heating and cooling — these two categories account for 46 percent of your home’s energy use.

Here are ways to make your heating and cooling system more efficient to save energy, money, protect the environment and keep your home cool this summer:

Check your heating and cooling equipment.

A dirty air filter makes your air conditioner work harder than it has to. Clean and/or replace your filters regularly so your unit can easily circulate air and keep you cool.

Try energy-free cooling.

Shaded walls can be 9 to 25 degrees cooler at peak temperatures. Try installing light-colored blinds that reflect the sun’s energy and add solar screens on windows facing east and west to keep your home cool with little effort.

Raise your thermostat a few degrees in the summer.

Save up to 10 percent a year on cooling and heating by simply turning your thermostat up 10 degrees for eight hours a day from its normal setting—for a savings of up to $65 annually. The smaller the difference between the indoor and outdoor temperatures, will lead to a more efficient home.

Install a ductless heat pump system

During the summertime, many people install air conditioners to keep cool. While effective, these units can use unnecessary energy. As a replacement, install a ductless heat pump system. Perfect for small spaces, these come with air conditioning systems that evenly circulate air, using between 25 and 50 percent less energy.

Ø PSE is offering a rebate for up to $800 on a qualifying ductless heat pump system. A ductless heat pump not only heats your home in a quieter, more efficient and less expensive way, it also offers the added benefit of cooling without having to install a costly central A/C system.

Looking to learn more tips that’ll make a big impact? Schedule a free home energy assessment at pse.com /energyassessment.