HOV construction brings night lane, ramp closures in Tacoma

Submitted by WSDOT
TACOMA – Crews building HOV lanes on Interstate 5 and State Route 16 in Tacoma have scheduled a series of overnight lane and ramp closures. Drivers are encouraged to plan extra travel time.
Drivers can expect regular night lane closures on both directions of I-5 between South 48th Street and Port of Tacoma Road.
Friday, July 20
- Eastbound SR 16 ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 11:59 p.m. to 6 a.m. Saturday.
- Southbound I-705 ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 11:59 p.m. to 5 a.m. Saturday.
- Northbound SR 7 ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 11:59 p.m. to 5 a.m. Saturday.
Saturday, July 21
- Eastbound SR 16 ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 11:59 p.m. to 8 a.m. Sunday.
10 p.m. Monday, July 23, until 6 a.m. Tuesday, July 24
- Northbound SR 7 on-ramp to southbound I-5
- Pacific Avenue on-ramp to southbound I-5
- SR 167 (River Road) on-ramp to southbound I-5
- Portland Avenue on-ramp to southbound I-5
- Southbound I-5 exit to SR 7 and northbound I-705
10 p.m. Tuesday, July 24, until 6 a.m. Wednesday, July 25
- Northbound SR 7 on-ramp to southbound I-5
- Pacific Avenue on-ramp to southbound I-5
- SR 167 (River Road) on-ramp to southbound I-5
- Portland Avenue on-ramp to southbound I-5
- Southbound I-5 exit to SR 7 and northbound I-705
11 p.m. Wednesday, July 25, until 4 a.m. Thursday, July 26
- Northbound SR 7 and I-705 on-ramps to northbound I-5
- Northbound I-5 collector/distributor exit to northbound I-7-5
Thursday, July 26
- East 28th/Bay Street on-ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. Friday.
- Bay Street on-ramp to SR 167 (River Road) will close from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. Friday.
- Northbound SR 7 and I-705 on-ramps to northbound I-5 will close from 11:59 p.m. to 4 a.m. Friday.
Friday, July 27
Southbound I-5 exit to SR 7 and northbound I-7-5 will close from 11:59 p.m. to 6 a.m. Saturday.
Local road closures
- Fife: 20th Street East between PraxAir and Pacific Highway in Fife will close each night at 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, July 23-27, until 5 a.m. each following day.
Additional information is available TacomaTraffic.com.
