HOV construction brings night lane, ramp closures in Tacoma

Submitted by WSDOT

TACOMA – Crews building HOV lanes on Interstate 5 and State Route 16 in Tacoma have scheduled a series of overnight lane and ramp closures. Drivers are encouraged to plan extra travel time.

Drivers can expect regular night lane closures on both directions of I-5 between South 48th Street and Port of Tacoma Road.

Friday, July 20

Eastbound SR 16 ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 11:59 p.m. to 6 a.m. Saturday.

Southbound I-705 ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 11:59 p.m. to 5 a.m. Saturday.

Northbound SR 7 ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 11:59 p.m. to 5 a.m. Saturday.

Saturday, July 21

Eastbound SR 16 ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 11:59 p.m. to 8 a.m. Sunday.

10 p.m. Monday, July 23, until 6 a.m. Tuesday, July 24

Northbound SR 7 on-ramp to southbound I-5

Pacific Avenue on-ramp to southbound I-5

SR 167 (River Road) on-ramp to southbound I-5

Portland Avenue on-ramp to southbound I-5

Southbound I-5 exit to SR 7 and northbound I-705

10 p.m. Tuesday, July 24, until 6 a.m. Wednesday, July 25

Northbound SR 7 on-ramp to southbound I-5

Pacific Avenue on-ramp to southbound I-5

SR 167 (River Road) on-ramp to southbound I-5

Portland Avenue on-ramp to southbound I-5

Southbound I-5 exit to SR 7 and northbound I-705

11 p.m. Wednesday, July 25, until 4 a.m. Thursday, July 26

Northbound SR 7 and I-705 on-ramps to northbound I-5

Northbound I-5 collector/distributor exit to northbound I-7-5

Thursday, July 26

East 28th/Bay Street on-ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. Friday.

Bay Street on-ramp to SR 167 (River Road) will close from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. Friday.

Northbound SR 7 and I-705 on-ramps to northbound I-5 will close from 11:59 p.m. to 4 a.m. Friday.

Friday, July 27

Southbound I-5 exit to SR 7 and northbound I-7-5 will close from 11:59 p.m. to 6 a.m. Saturday.

Local road closures

Fife: 20th Street East between PraxAir and Pacific Highway in Fife will close each night at 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, July 23-27, until 5 a.m. each following day.

Additional information is available TacomaTraffic.com.