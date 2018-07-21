Overnight lane and ramp closures continue next week near DuPont

Submitted by WSDOT.

DUPONT – Travelers in both directions of Interstate 5 between Center Drive and Steilacoom-DuPont Road will encounter overnight lane and ramp closures next week. Contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation will continue efforts to install signage on its auxiliary lane extension project.

In addition to the below closures, motorists can expect that for several nights, beginning potentially as early as Monday, July 23, the Center Drive on-ramp to northbound I-5 will be closed during night hours. Northbound travelers will be directed through the Mounts Road interchange to northbound I-5 during those times. Specific dates of the closures will depend on work progress and will be displayed signs at the ramp.



Monday, July 23

A double right lane closure of northbound I-5 will begin at 10 p.m. and last through 5 a.m. Tuesday, July 24.

Tuesday, July 24

A double right lane closure of northbound I-5 will begin at 10 p.m. and last through 5 a.m. Wednesday, July 25.

Wednesday, July 25

A double right lane closure of northbound I-5 will begin at 10 p.m. and last through 5 a.m. Thursday, July 26.

A single right lane closure of southbound I-5 will begin at 9 p.m. and last through 6 a.m. Thursday.

Thursday, July 26

A double right lane closure of northbound I-5 will begin at 10 p.m. and last through 5 a.m. Friday, July 27.

A single right lane closure of southbound I-5 will begin at 9 p.m. and last through 6 a.m. Friday.

Advance information for highway construction and maintenance is available at the Olympic Region Weekly Construction and Traffic Updates web page.