Indivisible Tacoma Announces Candidate Forum

Submitted by Indivisible Tacoma.

Indivisible Tacoma has announced that it will host a candidate forum featuring Mary Robnett and Stephen Gonzalez.

Justice Gonzalez is running for reelection to Washington State’s Supreme Court. He is the first person with a Latino last name elected to this office, and he encountered significant racially motivated opposition in his last election.

Robnett is running for Pierce County Prosecutor. She is currently an assistant attorney general and previously served for 18 years as a prosecutor in the Pierce County Prosecutor’s Office. Robnett wants to bring a non-partisan, professional demeanor to the office and restore the community’s trust after years of turmoil and scandal, and over $1 million of taxpayer money wasted by the incumbent.

Each candidate will share their ideas and take questions from the audience. If you would like to submit a question in advance, please email it with the subject line “candidate question 7/25.”

This event is free and open to the public.

There is wheelchair ramp access through a side door at the southeast corner of the building. One gender-neutral, disabled-access restroom with grab bars is located on the same level as the meeting room. Service animals are welcome.

What: Candidate Forum

When: Wednesday, July 25, 6:30pm-8pm

Where: Tahoma Unitarian Universalist Congregation (1115 S 56th St, 98408)

Who: Hosted by Indivisible Tacoma, free to all, kid-friendly

Why: To educate voters in advance of the August 7, 2018 primary

About Indivisible Tacoma: Indivisible Tacoma is a progressive, nonpartisan community of citizen lobbyists dedicated to protecting our nation’s values and principles through grassroots, political action to resist the Trump agenda.