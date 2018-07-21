CPSD Board adds Special Meeting

Submitted by Clover Park School District.

The Clover Park School District (CPSD) Board of Directors has scheduled a special board meeting for Monday, July 23, at 5 p.m. The meeting will be held in room 4 of the Student Services Center (SSC), 10903 Gravelly Lake Drive SW in Lakewood.

Topics of discussion at the special meeting will include: a review of standard operating procedures; city/school district communication; legislative updates and priorities; the Community Engagement Leadership Team; and school visits for the 2018-19 school year.

For more information, contact the CPSD superintendent’s office, 253-583-5190.