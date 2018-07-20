Steilacoom Town Administrator July 20 update to council

Upcoming Meetings:

Council Meeting – August 7, 2018, at 6:30 PM at Town Hall

Planning Commission – August 13, 2018, at 6:30 PM at Town Hall.

Preservation and Review Board – July 25, 2018, at 6:30 PM at Town Hall.

Civil Service Commission – August 2, 2018, at 2:00 PM at the Community Center.

Council Future Agenda “Look-Ahead” Issues:

Copies of the Agenda and staff reports are available at all Town facilities once published. The Agenda and Council meeting minutes are posted to the Town’s official website.

Position Openings:

Recreation Aides – Before/After School Program

(2 Part-time Positions)

$12.95/Hr. Background check required.

Applications may be obtained at www.townofsteilacoom.org or by calling 253-983-2590. Open Until Filled. EOE

Farmers’ Market:

The 2018 Farmers’ Market season continue every Wednesday through August from 3 PM to 7 PM in downtown.

Summer Concerts:

The 2018 Steilacoom Summer Concert series continues on July 25 with Wasted on the Way, a Crosby, Stills, Nash, and Young tribute. The concerts start at 6:30 PM. Concerts or conducted in Pioneer Park at 1700 Commercial Street, Steilacoom, Washington.

Parks and Recreation:

Please enjoy the Town’s park system but remember that animals must be on leash at all times; the owner is responsible for cleaning up after their pets; and no camping, alcoholic beverages, marijuana, or fireworks are allowed at any time in any Steilacoom park.

Salmon Bake:

July 29th – noon to 4 PM – Sunnyside Park.

Public Safety:

Suspicious Activity:

If you observe suspicious activity, please contact Public Safety – non-emergency number – (253) 798-4721 as soon as possible.

To anonymously report suspicious activity please email the Department at crimetips@ci.steilacoom.wa.us

Public Works:

Streets and Storm:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew worked with the contractor on 1st Street; maintained rights-of-way; completed our annual crack-sealing program; continued marking street symbols; sprayed for noxious weeds; repainted the Sunnyside Beach parking lot numbers; repaired a sink-hole in the 700 block of Short Street; ground a portion of the sidewalk on Lafayette Street near Sunnyside Beach; and performed other routine maintenance projects.

1st Street Project:

The contractor continued work on water services, electrical services, and setting electrical vaults between Jackson Street and Champion Street.

Electrical:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew continued working with the contractor on 1st Street; performed some work on the cabinet at the substation in conjunction with the emergency shut-down procedures; installed a temporary power service in the 900 block of Birch Street; and performed other system’s maintenance.

Water/Sewer:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew performed inspections on 1st Street; maintained hydrants; jetted sewers; completed a large locate request in Arrowhead for a Lakewood Water District project; completed required water sampling for DOH; and performed other system maintenance.

Parks, Buildings and Grounds:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew set up for and recovered from the Farmers’ Market and Summer Concert; completed dismantling the playground equipment in Cormorant Park; maintenance various parks which are being heavily impacted with the nice weather; responded to a sewer overflow at the lower level of Town hall caused by excessive number of paper towels being flushed down the toilet in the public restroom; and performed other routine buildings and grounds maintenance.

Other:

Pierce County Fire Safety Burn Ban:

Due to dry weather, both now and in forecasts, Pierce County’s Fire Marshal, in partnership with the Pierce County Fire Chiefs’ Association, has declared a countywide burn ban effective Thursday, July 12 at 8 a.m., until further notice.

The burn ban applies to all land clearing and yard debris outdoor burning. The ban does not apply to small recreational fires in established fire pits at approved campgrounds or on private property with the owner’s permission. The use of gas and propane self-contained stoves and barbecues are allowed under the ban.

Recreational fires must:

Be built in a metal or concrete fire pit, such as those typically found in designated campgrounds and not be used as debris disposal

Grow no larger than three feet in diameter

Be located in a clear spot free from any vegetation for at least 10 feet in a horizontal direction, including at least 25 feet away from any structure and allow 20-foot vertical clearance from overhanging branches

Be attended at all times by an alert individual and equipment capable of extinguishing the fire, such as hand tools and a charged garden hose or not less than two 5-gallon buckets of water

No burning when winds exceed 5 miles per hour

If you have an approved burn permit from the Washington State Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and/or your property falls under the jurisdiction of DNR, you are advised to call 1-800-323-BURN for more information.

For current information, please call the Pierce County Burn Ban hotline (253) 798-7278.