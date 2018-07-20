Night paving refreshes area of SR167 in Pierce County

Submitted by WSDOT.

PUYALLUP – Night paving will target cracks and wheel ruts on a busy section of State Route 167 between the Pierce County line and Puyallup. Beginning Monday, July 23, contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation will start an asphalt preservation project.

The work will repave more than six miles of the right lane of SR 167. The project also includes repaving on-ramps and exits within the project limits. Crews are also scheduled to repair a number of aging bridge expansion joints.

Lane and ramp closure specifics

Single-lane and ramp closures will start at 11 p.m. each Sunday through Thursday night, and will last until 6 a.m. each following morning. Detours will be provided for ramp closures. The work is expected to be complete by late summer.

Any deviations from the above schedule will be announced as needed.

Advance information about construction and lane closures on state highways in Pierce County is available online at the Olympic Region Weekly Construction and Traffic Updates web page.