Home from Home: Farmers Markets

Submitted by Susanne Bacon

I have been waiting for, anticipating them for months – the farmers markets in the South Sound region with all their individual perks. I have, by no means, been to all of them. I love the one in Olympia for its versatility. But Olympia is annoying to get to through the I-5 corridor, and we have pretty interesting farmers markets a bit further up north as well. Similar, yet quite different from the German farmers markets I grew up with and enjoyed for the majority of my life.

Actually, in Germany we don’t even call them “Bauernmarkt” (pronounce ‘bowern-markt, i.e. farmers market) in the Stuttgart region. As they are supplied by farmers almost exclusively, calling them that would be kind of redundant, I guess. It’s “Wochenmarkt” (pronounce ‘vaugh-hen-markt) as in a weekly market – and in quite a few cases they are around even twice a week. Or even on a daily basis. If you ever have the opportunity to visit the Stuttgarter Markthalle, yes, a market hall, you will see a splendid example of early 20th century German Art Deco architecture featuring the most elegant specialty stands for native and foreign foods, surrounded by a gallery of exclusive designer stores and a renowned farm-to-table restaurant.

But it doesn’t have to be that upscale. The bi-weekly market in my little suburb featured a fishmonger in a food-truck-like vehicle. In similar trucks, you could find bakers and butchers. A Greek stand was my pièce de résistance with at least a dozen kinds of differently marinated and stuffed or unpitted olives, stuffed vine leaves and pepperoncini, octopus as well as shrimp salads, and marinated beans of all sorts. Flowers and native fruit and vegetable stands with their striped or unicolor canopies completed the colorful picture around town hall beneath the steeple of a neogothic church.

My first year over here, I wasn’t able to find a single farmers market. I didn’t try very hard either, as everything was so new to me anyhow and I was exploring sort of all over the place. But over the months I found myself able to focus more on such things and, behold!, the Steilacoom Farmers Market with its evening concerts became a favorite venue. All-white canopies lend this summer event quite a festive appearance. The Lakewood Farmers Market, fairly newer but outlasting the Steilacoom one by some weeks every year, has concerts right on site, next to City Hall. There are even farmers from as far as Yakima apparently, bringing in colorful fruit and veggies that might not yet have been harvested west of the Cascades.

My very favorite farmers market though is the one up in Proctor. I don’t know – maybe it’s because it reminds me the most of a European Wochenmarkt, being in the middle of the lively business district with its quaint mom and pop stores and restaurants. It is colorful. No stand resembles the next. The variety of offers is quite unusual. You find fiddleheads and baskets of mushrooms of the more uncommon varieties in early spring, duck and rabbit (nose to tail), artisan breads, fish, flowers, pickles, plants, mixers that work for cocktails as well as for cooking … It is not huge, but it feels as if it embraces and centers on more unusual, uncommon produce. It speaks to my senses somehow more than other markets. So far, I have never managed to go up one side and then come down the other (yes, it is that structured!) without a bag of loot for my kitchen. And I have been creating rabbit dishes, fried cabbage in duck fat, sizzled fiddleheads, and mixed a bell pepper potion into a gin and Seltzer as well as into a vegetable stew. Every once in a while, I entreat my husband to spend an hour up there of a Saturday morning to explore and indulge.

It’s so nice to see farmers markets spring up everywhere here in the country. It feels good to drive by a farm and know that you just had some of their produce on your plate just the other day. It connects you to the soil and the people who work it. It makes you more aware of what you are eating. It supports an industry that is working with Nature and often enough has to battle it, too. Maybe it’s why a visit to farmers markets has such a special vibe for me. It’s the end of a production journey for the farmer and the beginning of my food exploring. Maybe it’s that why we are smiling at each other, as any purchase is rewarding for either of us.