Gayle Selden installed as Lakewood Rotary president

Submitted by Rotary Club of Lakewood.

The Rotary Club of Lakewood installed its new board and officers at the club’s regular meeting on July 6th at the Tacoma Country and Golf Club. The 115-member Club was full of fun and laughter as it crowned Gayle Selden as President for 2018-19. The other new officers are Bill Potter, President-elect; Greg Rediske, Secretary; John Lowney, Treasurer. Board members include Troy Wilcox, Eric Quinn, Mark Edgecomb, Wynn Hoffman, Mary Horn, and Mary Marlin. Also serving one more year on the board in Past President Don Daniels.

As outgoing President Don Daniels handed the gavel to Gayle, a new tradition was started as all the Past Presidents joined Don in “passing the gavel”. Gayle was also presented with a tiara to wear. Gayle is a 3rd generation Rotarian following grandfather Ed and father Rick. She related that she has been a Rotarian all her life, working the Pancake Breakfast as a child, which instilled in her a drive for service.

Gayle addressed the Club and talked of the wonderfully diverse community that the club serves and will continue to serve. The Club’s budget for the coming year includes completing its $300,000 commitment to the City of Lakewood helping to fund the Pavilion in the Park. Lakewood Rotary also helps others such as the Springbrook Coalition and other nonprofits to the tune of $30,000 to $40,000 every year.

Over the 62 years of the clubs existence, the Rotary Club of Lakewood has given over 3 Million Dollars to the community for various things, including $150,000 to the Clover Park School district to establish the IB programs in the district, the Charles Peterson baseball fields at Fort Steilacoom, $50,000 for the establishment of Springbrook Park, and $200,000 for the playground at Fort Steilacoom Park.

For more information on the Rotary Club of Lakewood, please go to www.lakewoodrotary.com. Potential members can email Chris Kimball at chrisvkimball@msn.com.