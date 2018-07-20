Final Lakewood Downtown Plan EIS Available for Review

Submitted by the City of Lakewood.

The Final Planned Action Environmental Impact Statement (PAEIS) for Downtown Lakewood is available online at www.lakewooddowntownplan.org.

The Final PAEIS responds to comments on the Draft PAEIS and it also includes Planning Commission Recommendations for the proposed Downtown Plan, Downtown Development Code, and Planned Action Ordinance.

The City Council is considering Planning Commission Recommendations and the results of the Final PAEIS. The Council will hold a study session on July 23 and July 30 on the Plan, and is currently scheduled to take action in August. See the project website above for the latest City Council meeting schedule.

For more information, please contact:

Tiffany Speir

Planning Manager, Special Projects

City of Lakewood

6000 Main St SW, Lakewood, WA 98499

(253) 983-7702 I c (253) 204-9643

tspeir@cityoflakewood.us