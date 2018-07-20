Curran Orchard needs help with windfall apples

Submitted by CORE

Have a few minutes? You can help keep the Curran Orchard healthy and enjoy a wonderful park at the same time!

The Curran Orchard needs volunteers to help pick up windfalls from underneath the trees. As usual, we are experiencing some fruit drop and need to remove the fallen apples to prevent Insects from infecting future harvests.

People can pick up windfalls anytime between dawn and dusk at the orchard which is located at 3920 Grandview Drive West in University Place. Buckets are provided by the barn door. Please pick up fallen apples and place in dumpsters located at the barn or Brookside Drive entrance.

Community service hours available—Contact apples@curranappleorchard.com for more information.

DO NOT PICK APPLES FROM THE TREES! Public picking will be available after noon at the Cider Squeeze on Sunday, August 26.

Thank you for helping the Curran Orchard!