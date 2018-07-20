Challenges, Trivia, Clues and More on the Walk Tacoma Scavenger Hunt

Submitted by Walk Tacoma.

Tacoma, WA – If you love healthy competition, the chance to win cool prizes, and exploring downtown Tacoma, the Walk Tacoma Scavenger Hunt is for you! Taking place on August 1, the free scavenger hunt will send you on a journey through downtown to decode clues, do activities, and visit locations on foot, by bus and Link, or on a bike.

The event, sponsored by Pierce Transit, BIA, and Metro Parks Tacoma, will start at Tollefson Plaza (S 17th & Pacific) and end with prizes and live music by Rod Koon & Friends! Participants can begin their hunt between 4:30 and 5:30 p.m. after checking in at Tollefson Plaza and must return by 7:00 p.m. On the hunt, participants complete as many activities and questions as possible during the given time frame.

Build a group of colleagues from work, grab a pal or two, work individually, or bring the family to learn more about active transportation, explore great Tacoma locations, and get out into the community. All ages are welcome, and the Children’s Museum of Tacoma will be providing additional activities for kids. Scavenger hunters can work individually or create a team to win prizes ranging from small to large. No one walks away empty handed!

Don’t forget to bring your camera phone or digital camera and save time by registering online or at the event.

Pick up a Downtown On the Go punch card at the Scavenger Hunt and earn a DOTG t-shirt by attending two Downtown On the Go Walk, Bike, Talk, or Transit events. The Scavenger Hunt can earn you either a walk stamp or a transit stamp and t-shirts will be available for people with completed punch cards.

The Walk Tacoma Series, sponsored by MultiCare and the Puyallup Watershed Initiative Active Transportation Community of Interest, is a six event walking series held on the first Wednesday of the month from April through September. The fun, themed walks, now in their ninth year, encourage people to enjoy downtown on foot by introducing new walking routes and sharing information about the community and its history through guided tours.

For more information on the full Walk Tacoma Series visit www.downtownonthego.org or find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.