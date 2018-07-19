UP Teddy Bear Picnic Sunday, July 22, 1-4pm at the Curran Apple Orchard Park

Submitted by Howard Lee

The UP Teddy Bear Picnic is a fun, totally free (no vendors), family oriented civic event, at which attendees can enjoy live music of the regional favorite Harrison Street Band, complimentary face painting, interactive dance performances with students of the producer Dance Theatre NW, a teddy bear parade through the Curran apple orchard, numerous activities, and leave with a free teddy bear.

You can park in the street adjacent to the park, or in the nearby Curtis High School parking lot. Bring a picnic lunch and eat it on a table cloth (we provide) while listening to live music and enjoying the festivities. Bottled water will be provided. There will be chairs and tables for those elder bears who may be mobility challenged, so they can comfortably enjoy the event under the shade of canopies. See you Sunday!