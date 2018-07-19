DuPont Recreation Survey Results Are In!!

Submitted by P.A.R.C.S – DuPont & The City of DuPont

The results are in, and an overwhelming 83% of respondents surveyed believe that new recreational facilities and programming are needed in the City of DuPont.

P.A.R.C.S – DuPont, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, and the City of DuPont recently completed a survey of the households in DuPont to understand the public’s perception of current and future recreational needs and priorities.

Of those surveyed:

87% of respondents would use new facilities or programs at least a few times per month

A combined 88% of households indicated their biggest obstacles to utilizing the current offerings were a lack of interest in the programs offered, and a lack of desired facilities or amenities

The items of most importance to respondents included: swimming pool, youth center, multi-purpose court/gym, and splash pad/spray park

With quality of life being a core value of the residents in DuPont, it’s important to stay attuned to what people want. This survey showed that not only is it important that the recreational facilities and programming be expanded, but that the current facilities, playground structures, parks, and trails also be an area of focus prior to any new development. A large number of respondents that commented at the close of the survey also wanted the City to focus on revitalizing the many wonderful recreational assets DuPont has to offer.

P.A.R.C.S – DuPont is working parallel to the City of Dupont to assist in bringing additional recreational facilities and programs to DuPont. Our mission is our dedication to providing a high quality of life for residents of DuPont and beyond.

To learn more about this survey, or to volunteer your time with the nonprofit P.A.R.C.S – DuPont, contact Melanie Stone, President, at m.stone.parcs@gmail.com for more information. Find us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/parcsdupont