5th Annual National Drive Electric Week event coming September 8

Submitted by Rep. Dick Muri

Friends, a zero cost opportunity to support one of our regions fun and informative festivals. This is one of many activities which I do my best to lead our state and community.

Simple, sign up and attend our 5th annual National Drive Electric Week event! The more people we have sign up, the more others are willing to attend. Creating a wave of enthusiasm! Thanks for all your support. FAQ – How do I sign up early? Answer — Go to driveelectricweek.org/event.php?eventid=1202

You will find this downtown Steilacoom festival to be fun and informative. We had the largest NDEW event in Pacific Northwest history last year (84 vehicles, 22 vehicle types and 600 people attended) and plan to grow it by 50% this year. We already have 76 vehicles, 28 vehicle types and 213 people signed up so far!

Here is my standard invite, feel free to send to others.

Who – Current and future Electric Vehicle Driver friends,

Who – Everyone is invited to share information about driving a battery operated vehicle

What – 5th annual National Drive Electric Week – Steilacoom festival

When – Saturday, 8 September 2018 from 11 AM to 3 PM

Where – Downtown Steilacoom, 1700 Lafayette Street Steilacoom, WA 98388

Cost – “Zero, Zip, Zilch, Nada”

FAQ – I don’t yet drive electric, should I still sign up? Answer — Yes, it helps us plan and will help us attract vendors.

FAQ – Last year was fun and interesting, will it be the same of better? Answer — Better! We are planning to use the town hall for a series of 45 minute lectures starting at 11 AM, Noon, 1 PM and 2 PM. More information on that this Spring. We plan on closing a portion of Lafeyette Street for many more vehicle displays.

FAQ – Will there me more rest room facilities available. Answer — Yes, the town hall has excellent facilities and we will be requesting they be made available.

FAQ – Last year Pierce Transit brought their electric bus for display and 5 minute rides. Will it be back? Answer — Yes, it was a very popular event. We will come up with a ride schedule.

FAQ – Last year there were 84 vehicles and 600 people attending. What is your goal for 2018? Answer — 120 vehicles and 1,000 people attending. 22 different models in 2017, expect that number to climb with all the new products coming out.