Tux, Ebony are Pets of the Week

Submitted by The Humane Society.

Featured Pets Tux and Ebony are two classy little ladies looking for a place to call home.

After birth, the bonded pair of three-month-olds were diagnosed with a mild form of cerebellar disease, which occasionally occurs in kittens due to abnormalities during development. It causes wobbliness and mild tremors, but it is not contagious or progressive. These cats can still have a high quality of life and a normal lifespan – Humane Society staff can tell you more about the condition.

As sisters, Tux and Ebony understand each other and play well as a pair so it’s best that they stay together. Their adoption fee has also been reduced.

Meet our leading lasses today! #A527570, #A527571. Contact The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County, (253) 383-2733 for more information.