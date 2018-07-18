Tacoma Art Museum Celebrates the Power and Richness of Blackness in the New Exhibition To Sing of Beauty, Opening July 21

Submitted by Tacoma Art Museum.

Tacoma, WA – Tacoma Art Museum (TAM) presents its summer exhibition To Sing of Beauty, opening Saturday July 21, which focuses on the power, beauty, and richness of Blackness. To Sing of Beauty features video installations by Northwest artist C. Davida Ingram and Atlanta-based Paul Stephen Benjamin.

“We are thrilled to exhibit our new acquisition of Davida Ingram’s video,” shared David F. Setford, TAM’s Executive Director. “To Sing of Beauty brings together our exhibition and collection goals of representing our vital and diverse communities. Artists like Ingram and Benjamin demonstrate the highest accomplishments of regional artists.”

Both Ingram and Benjamin celebrate Black women artists in their new work. Employing the format of a video diptych, Ingram features her collaborators, composer and vocalist Hanna Benn and actress Rachael Ferguson, in The Deeps: Go Away from My Window. She pairs this with Procession that conjures a sense of the African American Northern Migration via railway with the shifting landscape of contemporary Seattle. For Procession, Ingram brought together her circle of artists and performers to enact the dream-like scenes that were filmed in Seattle’s King Street Station.

Paul Stephen Benjamin generates a musical round by reworking footage of Nina Simone’s rendition of the traditional song, Black Is the Color of My True Love’s Hair. He inserts a subtle audio shift to change Simone’s phrasing into “black is a color” that foregrounds the essence of Blackness—Simone wears a black dress with black boots, sports an Afro, and plays a black piano while sitting on a black bench. Building from Raymond Saunder’s seminal 1967 essay “Black Is a Color,” Benjamin explores the intersection of aesthetics, power, and identity.

“Through the pairing of Ingram and Benjamin, we are able to illuminate the richness of these artists’ visions and experiences, and open the possibility for exciting new experiences in our galleries,” explained Rock Hushka, TAM’s Deputy Director and Chief Curator. “These artists deftly employ strategies to activate the power of music, history, and personal experience.”

The exhibition’s opening day celebration is Saturday July 21 from 6-8 pm. Opening day activities include a dance interpretation by Tacoma Urban Performing Arts Center, lively music by Miz Floes & Jazzy Sol, words from prominent community leaders, hors d’oeuvres and a no-host bar.

Cost: FREE for Members; $10 for Non-members. For event information visit: www.tacomaartmuseum.org/event/summer-member-celebration/

For up to date information on the To Sing of Beauty exhibition visit: www.tacomaartmuseum.org/exhibit/to-sing-of-beauty/