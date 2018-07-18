Marvin Wiley named to Toastmasters District Post

Submitted by Sheryl Watkins

TACOMA, WA – July 17, 2018—To meet Marvin Wiley Jr. today, it’s hard to believe he once felt constrained by a severe stutter. Looking for a supportive environment, he joined Toastmasters to practice and improve his communications skills.

Wiley, 28, has been named Assistant Division D Director for Toastmasters District 32, responsible for supporting 17 existing clubs and 3 in formation in Northeast Tacoma, Puyallup, Enumclaw, Bonney Lake, Auburn, Fife and Federal Way. He will assist Division D Director Don Everly Smith of Federal Way, who has a decades-long experience in Toastmasters.

Through self-paced educational programs, Toastmasters shed their fear of public speaking, while gaining organizational and leadership skills that help them progress in their professional and personal lives. Cost for members is less than that of a latte per week.

A Tacoma resident, Wiley belongs to two Toastmasters Clubs, Success Speaks which meets at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Tacoma, and Twin Lakes, which meets at Brookdale Foundation House in Federal Way. He first joined Toastmasters in April 2013 looking for “a supportive environment where I could experiment with different ways of speaking to overcome my stutter.”

Wiley earned his Competent Communicator award by accomplishing the first 10 speeches in the Toastmaster program and has competed in several speech contests. Toastmasters also brought out his leadership skills; he earned both the Competent Leader and Advanced Leader Bronze awards as well as served as an Area 42 Director and Club Coach. Wiley earned a BA in business administration, with an emphasis in management, from the University of Washington Tacoma in 2015.

“Toastmasters has helped to significantly increase my confidence in my ability to speak,” he said. “I have been able to speak much more fluently, often forgetting that I once had a stutter! I wish I had joined Toastmasters much earlier, but I was afraid of being viewed as inferior because of my stutter.”

“It’s amazing what you can do on the other side of your fear.”

District 32 Toastmasters is comprised of four divisions from Federal Way to Chehalis and west to the Olympic and Key Peninsulas, and two divisions covering the entire state of Alaska. For more information, visit District 32 Toastmasters at d32toastmsters.org. To find a club near you, visit www.toastmasters.org/find-a-club

About Toastmasters International

Toastmasters International is a worldwide nonprofit educational organization that empowers individuals to become more effective communicators and leaders. Headquartered in Englewood, Colo., the organization’s membership exceeds 352,000 in more than 16,400 clubs in 141 countries. Since 1924, Toastmasters International has helped people from diverse backgrounds become more confident speakers, communicators and leaders. For information about local Toastmasters clubs, please visit www.toastmasters.org. Follow @Toastmasters on Twitter.