TCC to Launch New Website Wednesday

Submitted by Tacoma Community College.

We are thrilled to announce that the new TCC website will launch on Wednesday, July 18. We built this new website from the ground up and with the student experience in mind. Features of the re-design include:

A responsive mobile design

Lots of visuals, bold images

New directory and search

New user-friendly navigation

Brand-new content

Better accessibility

Led by Marketing + Communications and IT, this project has taken more than 15 months to complete. We conducted research, audits and testing to determine our audience and designs. We worked with stakeholders across the campus, including faculty, staff and students. We downsized our website content from 13,000 URLs to 2,500 URLs to finally 600 URLs. The result? A very friendly, modern and accessible website that showcases our college and the terrific work that takes place here.

See for yourself on Wednesday!