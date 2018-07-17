Lakewood’s Downtown Plan review slated for Monday, July 9

Submitted by John Caulfield, City Manager.

The City Council will review the latest versions of a draft downtown subarea plan and other related documents at its study session Monday (July 9).

The Planning Commission unanimously recommended adoption of the documents at the end of last month, identifying a preferred alternative for future downtown development.

Monday’s meeting will provide council the chance to review the proposed subarea plan, proposed downtown development code, a planned action ordinance and related comprehensive plan and municipal code amendments.

A public hearing is planned for July 16 for residents to comment on the plan and offer thoughts on how a future downtown Lakewood should be developed.

Through public outreach and analysis it was determined Lakewood’s future downtown should meet the daily needs of its residents. That includes offering daily goods like groceries, personal care products, restaurants, coffee shops and bars and professional and healthcare services like financial services, dental offices and a trend toward retail-based medical providers.

Also proposed in the plan is the development of a 2- to 4-acre central park within the Lakewood Towne Center, and increased density in core areas to promote mixed-use development where commercial and residential blend.

Read more about the Downtown Plan on the project website and sign up for email updates.