Entire Lakewood City Council Endorses Lindquist

Submitted by People for Prosecutor Mark Lindquist.

Pierce County Prosecutor Lindquist is endorsed by every member of the Lakewood City Council and Deputy Mayor Jason Whalen who said, “Mark has bipartisan support because of his proven record of keeping us safe.”

Lindquist has fought to stop the dumping of violent offenders, especially sex offenders, into Pierce County. He has worked with the city council, the Pierce County Council, and state legislators so that we do not receive more than our “fair share” of offenders released from the Department of Corrections, Western State Hospital, or the Special Commitment Center on McNeil Island.

Lindquist’s leadership has been critical in successfully blocking the release of dangerous offenders into the community.

Additionally, he started an Elder Abuse Unit to better protect vulnerable adults, reduced gang violence dramatically with his Gang Unit, and sued Big Pharma to hold them accountable for their role in the opioid epidemic.

Lindquist is endorsed by Democrats and Republicans, unions and businesses, and other Pierce County public servants such as Puyallup Senator Hans Zeiger and Tacoma Mayor Victoria Woodards. Former Lakewood Police Chief Bret Farrar and Lindquist worked well together and Lindquist is endorsed by Farrar’s widow, Cindy Salazar.

Seven members of the Tacoma City Council also endorsed Lindquist.

“Mark keeps our community safe. He is tested, trusted, and tough,” said Detective Ed Troyer. “We need to keep our prosecutor.”

Lindquist is the consensus choice for public safety in our community.

All seven firefighter unions in Pierce County have also endorsed Lindquist, along with the Washington State Patrol Troopers Association, the Tacoma Education Association, the Pierce County Central Labor Council, and more than 500 other organizations and community leaders.

For more information, please contact Bekka Kraai, manager@marklindquist.org.