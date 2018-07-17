Council passes Family-Wage Jobs Credit Program

The Pierce County Council voted unanimously to pass the Family-Wage Jobs Credit Program Ordinance 2018-51s, which aims to increase the number of higher paying jobs in unincorporated Pierce County, attract new businesses, enhance economic activity and expand the county tax base.

Employers making payments for construction fees and permits, who demonstrate they have created five or more new permanent family-wage jobs with a salary of $52,197 or more will receive a one-time rebate of $275 per job created.

“Pierce County continues to be an outstanding place to start and grow a business,” said Vice-Chair Dan Roach. “With this ordinance in place, we can highlight and incentivize all that our county continues to offer businesses.”

The program will take effect Jan. 1, 2019 and sunsets on Dec. 31. 2025.

