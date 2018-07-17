Centerforce receives $2,100 grant from Lakewood Community Foundation

Submitted by Centerforce

Centerforce of Lakewood is pleased to announce it has received a $2,100 grant from the Lakewood Community Foundation Endowed Fund (a Donor Advise Fund) through the Greater Tacoma Community Foundation. These funds will support its mission, including its Community Inclusion services.

Community Inclusion services assist individuals with a developmental, intellectual and/or physical disability to fully integrate into their own communities. Services are designed to help persons increase their own personal, social and vocational competency to live successfully and integrate into the mainstream community where often the individual is segregated and isolated from. They are active partners in determining the participation activities, which are based on the identified needs and desires of the persons served.

These funds will help continue the outings and activities for Centerforce’s clients, such as Coreen and Robbie, who are in our Community Inclusion program.

Coreen has been a client since 1992 and attends Beacon Senior Center with assistance from our Centerforce staff. Coreen loves coming to the senior center to meet new people. She attends their monthly parties and has a blast dancing with the other members of the senior center. With the help of her Centerforce staff, Coreen has been able to break past communication barriers and build meaningful relationships in her community.

Robbie, who has been a client since 2004, enjoys volunteering at St. Vincent De Paul with our Centerforce staff, where he helps sort and display donated items. When Robbie is not volunteering, he enjoys bowling with his Community Inclusion staff and friends. Robbie is most certainly a team player and a cheerleader for others — he always arrives at his outings with a good mood that is contagious.

“I am so appreciative of the support from Lakewood Community Foundation. Their support is essential and enables us to continue Employment and Community Inclusion services for the citizens of Lakewood that we serve,” said Debby L. Graham, executive director at Centerforce.

For more information regarding Centerforce and its services, contact executive director Debby L. Graham at 253-426-1860 or development director Rickard Guild at 253-426-1862.