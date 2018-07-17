Annual Salmon Bake on Steilacoom’s Sunnyside Beach

Submitted by The Steilacoom Historical Museum Association

The Steilacoom Historical Museum Association (SHMA) will be holding its annual Salmon Bake on Sunday, July 29 2018 at Sunnyside Beach. The event begins at noon and goes until 4 PM. Sunnyside Beach is located at 2701 Chambers Creek Road, Steilacoom. A salmon meal can be purchased for $15 and a hot dog meal for $6. Both include a beverage and desert. Tickets will be available at the park the day of the Salmon Bake.

Everyone is invited to experience Steilacoom’s relaxing-small town atmosphere, with food and fun for all! There will be live entertainment. The park’s playground and beach will be available for enjoying after the meal. Steilacoom High School student groups will be selling sodas and ice cream. The Steilacoom Tribal Museum will have a tent. The Oakbrook Starbucks will be giving out samples of their coffee as well. Parking will available in town with a free shuttle to Sunnyside Beach. The town’s pay parking lot at the beach is usually busy so the shuttle is recommended.

The Steilacoom Historical Museum Association is a non-profit group of volunteer citizens from Steilacoom and the surrounding area. The mission of SHMA is to preserve the local culture to enable present and future generations to learn about and maintain the heritage of the Town of Steilacoom. The Salmon Bake is a SHMA fundraising function and is not associated with the Town of Steilacoom or any other groups.