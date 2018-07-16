The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Steilacoom Town Council July 17 meeting agenda

By Leave a Comment

The Steilacoom Town Council will meet in the Steilacoom Town Hall on Tuesday, July 17 at 6:30 pm. Following is the meeting agenda:

  1. Call to Order and Roll Call
  2. Pledge of Allegiance
  3. Consent Agenda
    1. Minutes of June 19, 2018
    2. Approval of Payroll Checks #107842 – #107850 in the amount of $146,186.99 and Payroll Checks #107978- #107979 & #107981 – #107993 in the amount of $238,966.25
    3. Approval of Claims Checks #107914 – #107972 in the amount of $532,795.26 and Manual Check #107839 – #107841 & #107851 & #107852 & #107856 – #107858 in the amount of $10,372.74 and Approval of Claims Checks #108005 – #108060 in the amount of $73,486.00 and Manual Checks #107974 – #107977 in the amount of $598,240.00
  4. Audience Input on Non-Agenda Items
  5. Public Hearing
    1. Final Plat of Tasanee (AB 2851) (Ordinance #1583)
    2. Countywide Planning Policies (AB 2860) (Resolution #1165) (*)
  6. Action Items
    1. Final Plat of Tasanee (AB 2851) (Ordinance #1583)
  7. New Items
    1. Noise Ordinance Update (AB 2861) (Ordinance #1585)
    2. Property Maintenance Ordinance (AB 2862) (Ordinance #1586)
    3. Family Wage Jobs Credit Program (AB 2863) (Ordinance #1584) (*)
  8. Reports:
    1. Mayor
    2. Staff – Administrator/Attorney
    3. Council
  9. Executive Session
    1. Litigation

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *