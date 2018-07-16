Steilacoom Town Council July 17 meeting agenda

The Steilacoom Town Council will meet in the Steilacoom Town Hall on Tuesday, July 17 at 6:30 pm. Following is the meeting agenda:
- Call to Order and Roll Call
- Pledge of Allegiance
- Consent Agenda
- Minutes of June 19, 2018
- Approval of Payroll Checks #107842 – #107850 in the amount of $146,186.99 and Payroll Checks #107978- #107979 & #107981 – #107993 in the amount of $238,966.25
- Approval of Claims Checks #107914 – #107972 in the amount of $532,795.26 and Manual Check #107839 – #107841 & #107851 & #107852 & #107856 – #107858 in the amount of $10,372.74 and Approval of Claims Checks #108005 – #108060 in the amount of $73,486.00 and Manual Checks #107974 – #107977 in the amount of $598,240.00
- Audience Input on Non-Agenda Items
- Public Hearing
- Final Plat of Tasanee (AB 2851) (Ordinance #1583)
- Countywide Planning Policies (AB 2860) (Resolution #1165) (*)
- Action Items
- Final Plat of Tasanee (AB 2851) (Ordinance #1583)
- New Items
- Noise Ordinance Update (AB 2861) (Ordinance #1585)
- Property Maintenance Ordinance (AB 2862) (Ordinance #1586)
- Family Wage Jobs Credit Program (AB 2863) (Ordinance #1584) (*)
- Reports:
- Mayor
- Staff – Administrator/Attorney
- Council
- Executive Session
- Litigation
