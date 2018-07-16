Steilacoom Town Administrator July 13 update to town council

Upcoming Meetings:

Council Meeting – July 17, 2018, at 6:30 PM at Town Hall

Planning Commission – August 13, 2018, at 6:30 PM at Town Hall.

Preservation and Review Board – July 25, 2018, at 6:30 PM at Town Hall.

Civil Service Commission – August 2, 2018, at 2:00 PM at the Community Center.

Council Future Agenda “Look-Ahead” Issues:

Copies of the Agenda and staff reports are available at all Town facilities once published. The Agenda and Council meeting minutes are posted to the Town’s official website.

Farmers’ Market:

The 2018 Farmers’ Market season continue every Wednesday through August from 3 PM to 7 PM in downtown.

Summer Concerts:

The 2018 Steilacoom Summer Concert series continues on July 18 with the 204th Army Band. The concerts start at 6:30 PM. Concerts or conducted in Pioneer Park at 1700 Commercial Street, Steilacoom, Washington.

Parks and Recreation:

Please enjoy the Town’s park system but remember that animals must be on leash at all times; the owner is responsible for cleaning up after their pets; and no camping, alcoholic beverages, marijuana, or fireworks are allowed at any time in any Steilacoom park.

Public Safety:

Suspicious Activity:

If you observe suspicious activity, please contact Public Safety – non-emergency number – (253) 798-4721 as soon as possible.

To anonymously report suspicious activity please email the Department at crimetips@ci.steilacoom.wa.us

Public Works:

General

The majority of the Public Works’ staff attended flagger recertification training on Tuesday. This training is required very three years and is critical for our road and utility work.

Streets and Storm:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew worked with the contractor on 1st Street; maintained rights-of-way; began work on our annual crack-sealing program; and performed other routine maintenance projects.

1st Street Project:

The contractor installed the water main on Montgomery Street this week. We anticipate they will work on water services in the same vicinity.

Electrical:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew continued working with the contractor on 1st Street; met with BPA representatives to discuss emergency shut-down procedures; responded to a half-power situation in the 2700 block of Cambridge Drive; and performed other system’s maintenance.

Water/Sewer:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew performed inspections on 1st Street; provided notifications to the Chambers Bay subdivision relative to flushing inappropriate items down the sewers; inspected side sewer connections to lot #4 and lot #6 in the Tasanee development; and performed other system maintenance.

Parks, Buildings and Grounds:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew set up for and recovered from the Farmers’ Market and Summer Concert; continued dismantling the playground equipment in Cormorant Park; maintenance various parks which are being heavily impacted with the nice weather; and performed other routine buildings and grounds maintenance. The Cedar Creek Work Crew focused on maintenance projects around the Public Works Building including trimming the hedge.